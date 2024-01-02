Sonic Seasoning: 2024-01-02

Written by on January 2, 2024

  1. Nelly Fertado – I’m Like A Bird
  2. Nelly Fertado – My Love Grows Deeper
  3. Khruangbin – People Everywhere (Still Alive)
  4. Neil Frances – Tuesday
  5. Cupion, Ric Wilson, Jereena Montemayor – Electric Photograph
  6. Catching Flies – Satisfied
  7. Mark Ronson, Kevin Parker – Daffodils
  8. Gwen Stephani – Sweet Escape
  9. Gwen Stephani – Hollarback Girl (live)
  10. Client Liason – Off White Limousine
  11. Prince – When Doves Cry
  12. WIIGZ – Life of A Supermodel
  13. Fisher – Take It Off
  14. Tkay Maidza – Don’t Call Again ft. Kari Faux
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-01-02

Previous post

Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-01-02

Current track

Title

Artist