Sonic Seasoning: 2024-01-02

- Nelly Fertado – I’m Like A Bird
- Nelly Fertado – My Love Grows Deeper
- Khruangbin – People Everywhere (Still Alive)
- Neil Frances – Tuesday
- Cupion, Ric Wilson, Jereena Montemayor – Electric Photograph
- Catching Flies – Satisfied
- Mark Ronson, Kevin Parker – Daffodils
- Gwen Stephani – Sweet Escape
- Gwen Stephani – Hollarback Girl (live)
- Client Liason – Off White Limousine
- Prince – When Doves Cry
- WIIGZ – Life of A Supermodel
- Fisher – Take It Off
- Tkay Maidza – Don’t Call Again ft. Kari Faux
Reader's opinions