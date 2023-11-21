Sonic Seasoning: 2023-11-21
Written by Playlist Robot on November 21, 2023
- Robohands – Wildflower
- Joesef – Keroscene
- Athletic Progression – Canteen Culture
- Khruangbin – Right
- Say She She – Trouble
- Erika De Caiser – Do My Thing
- SZA – low
- Sango – How Do You Love Me
- Franc Moody – Suspended Animation
- Jitwam – I’m a Rock
- As Noak, Waxx Off – Pray To
- WARPAINT – DISCO//VERY
- Billion – Work It
- Durand Jones & The Indications – Witchoo
- Shay Lia – Funky Thang
- Maddox – Big Man ‘Make Me Feel’