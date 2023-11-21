Sonic Seasoning: 2023-11-21

Written by on November 21, 2023

  1. Robohands – Wildflower
  2. Joesef – Keroscene
  3. Athletic Progression – Canteen Culture
  4. Khruangbin – Right
  5. Say She She – Trouble
  6. Erika De Caiser – Do My Thing
  7. SZA – low
  8. Sango – How Do You Love Me
  9. Franc Moody – Suspended Animation
  10. Jitwam – I’m a Rock
  11. As Noak, Waxx Off – Pray To
  12. WARPAINT – DISCO//VERY
  13. Billion – Work It
  14. Durand Jones & The Indications – Witchoo
  15. Shay Lia – Funky Thang
  16. Maddox – Big Man ‘Make Me Feel’
