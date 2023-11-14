Sonic Seasoning: 2023-11-14

Written by on November 14, 2023

  1. Arianne Churchman & Benedict Drew – The Branched Body To A Maypole
  2. Rob St John – Surface Tension
  3. Wolf Alice – Formidable Cool
  4. SBTRKT – Hold On
  5. Nightmares On Wax – Me + You
  6. Nightmares On Wax – Stars
  7. Nightmares On Wax – Wait A Minute
  8. General Electrics – Tu m’intregues
  9. Pheobe Killdeer & The Short Straws – The Fade Out Line
  10. Motez – Press Play
  11. Motez – Domination Ft. Rebel Yell
  12. Motez – Experiment Ft. Dave Court
  13. Motez – Be Prepared
  14. Motez – Never The Same – Outro
