Sonic Seasoning: 2023-11-14
Written by Playlist Robot on November 14, 2023
- Arianne Churchman & Benedict Drew – The Branched Body To A Maypole
- Rob St John – Surface Tension
- Wolf Alice – Formidable Cool
- SBTRKT – Hold On
- Nightmares On Wax – Me + You
- Nightmares On Wax – Stars
- Nightmares On Wax – Wait A Minute
- General Electrics – Tu m’intregues
- Pheobe Killdeer & The Short Straws – The Fade Out Line
- Motez – Press Play
- Motez – Domination Ft. Rebel Yell
- Motez – Experiment Ft. Dave Court
- Motez – Be Prepared
- Motez – Never The Same – Outro