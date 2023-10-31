Sonic Seasoning: 2023-10-31
Written by Playlist Robot on October 31, 2023
- The Beatles – Hey Bulldog
- Degrees Of Freedom – August is An Angel
- Luci – LIghts Turn Red
- Marcello – Mobius
- Sia – THe Girl You LOst To Cocaine
- Deerhoof – Wrong Time Capsule
- Jennifer Lara – I am in love
- David Bowie – John, I’m Only Dancing
- Honeybeam – Belong
- Goldfrapp – Jo
- Nox – Love Game
- Ariel Pink – Put Your Number In My Phone
- Nicholas Allbrook – Parody of a share house
- The Flying LIzards – Her Story