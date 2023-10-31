Sonic Seasoning: 2023-10-31

October 31, 2023

  1. The Beatles – Hey Bulldog
  2. Degrees Of Freedom – August is An Angel
  3. Luci – LIghts Turn Red
  4. Marcello – Mobius
  5. Sia – THe Girl You LOst To Cocaine
  6. Deerhoof – Wrong Time Capsule
  7. Jennifer Lara – I am in love
  8. David Bowie – John, I’m Only Dancing
  9. Honeybeam – Belong
  10. Goldfrapp – Jo
  11. Nox – Love Game
  12. Ariel Pink – Put Your Number In My Phone
  13. Nicholas Allbrook – Parody of a share house
  14. The Flying LIzards – Her Story
