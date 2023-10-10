Sonic Seasoning: 2023-10-10

Written by on October 10, 2023

  1. Luke Howard – Digits
  2. My Cherie – Freedom Calling
  3. KIng Gizzard – Magma
  4. Sly Withers – Everyday People
  5. Pink Floyd – The Great Gig In The Sky
  6. INXS – Never Tear Us Apart
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-10-10

Previous post

Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-10-10

Current track

Title

Artist