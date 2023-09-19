Sonic Seasoning: 2023-09-19
Written by Playlist Robot on September 19, 2023
- The Bill Evans Trio – Polka Dots & Moonbeams
- Marlin Kites – Babylon Ft Este’e
- G Swing – Figs and Dates
- G Swing – Heartbreaker
- Patsy Cline – He Called Me Baby
- Gladys Night and The Pips – The Look of Love
- Dusty Springfield – Spooky
- Marvin Gaye – I Heard it Through The Grapevine
- Minnie Ripperton – Baby, This Love I’m Giving
- Tell Mama – Honey
- Coldhands – Cujo
- Alexander Flood – Pathways
- Never Dull – Turning You On
- Peggy Lee – Golden Earings