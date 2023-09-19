Sonic Seasoning: 2023-09-19

Written by on September 19, 2023

  1. The Bill Evans Trio – Polka Dots & Moonbeams
  2. Marlin Kites – Babylon Ft Este’e
  3. G Swing – Figs and Dates
  4. G Swing – Heartbreaker
  5. Patsy Cline – He Called Me Baby
  6. Gladys Night and The Pips – The Look of Love
  7. Dusty Springfield – Spooky
  8. Marvin Gaye – I Heard it Through The Grapevine
  9. Minnie Ripperton – Baby, This Love I’m Giving
  10. Tell Mama – Honey
  11. Coldhands – Cujo
  12. Alexander Flood – Pathways
  13. Never Dull – Turning You On
  14. Peggy Lee – Golden Earings
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-09-19

Previous post

Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-09-19

Current track

Title

Artist