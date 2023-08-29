Sonic Seasoning: 2023-08-29

Written by on August 29, 2023

  1. Matt Nolan – Horizons
  2. Erikah Bahdu – Green Eyes
  3. Daft Punk – MOtherboard
  4. Bend – Brenton
  5. Quebec Echo – Frock (not gonna happen)
  6. Alexander Flood – Pasthways
  7. Alexander Flood – Berlin
  8. Kaytranada – Lite Spots
  9. Parcels – SomethingGreater
