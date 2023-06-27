Sonic Seasoning: 2023-06-27

Written by on June 27, 2023

  1. Joni Mitchell – A case of you
  2. Erykah Badu – Didn’t cha know
  3. Aretha Franklin – Day Dreaming
  4. Mariah Carey – Fantasy
  5. Alfa Mist – Brian
  6. Foxygen – Shuggie
  7. Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant
  8. Ella Ion – Fixated
  9. Resavoir – Taking Flight
  10. Laurie Spiegel – Strand of Life
  11. Oneohtrix Point Never – Sleep Dealer
  12. Sleaford Mods – UK GRIM
  13. The Prodigy – Breathe
  14. Surusinghe – Skit
  15. Georgia Oatley – Try
  16. BABY MONET – fwd://
  17. Druid Fluids – Into me I see
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Three D Lounge: 2023-06-27

Current track

Title

Artist