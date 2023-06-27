Sonic Seasoning: 2023-06-27
Written by Playlist Robot on June 27, 2023
- Joni Mitchell – A case of you
- Erykah Badu – Didn’t cha know
- Aretha Franklin – Day Dreaming
- Mariah Carey – Fantasy
- Alfa Mist – Brian
- Foxygen – Shuggie
- Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant
- Ella Ion – Fixated
- Resavoir – Taking Flight
- Laurie Spiegel – Strand of Life
- Oneohtrix Point Never – Sleep Dealer
- Sleaford Mods – UK GRIM
- The Prodigy – Breathe
- Surusinghe – Skit
- Georgia Oatley – Try
- BABY MONET – fwd://
- Druid Fluids – Into me I see