Sonic Seasoning: 2023-05-23

Written by on May 23, 2023

  1. Naomi Keyte – Company
  2. Marma Boog – Kookaburra
  3. Enya – Edudae
  4. Projective Vision – Close Encounter
  5. SnarkskiCircusLindy Band – Will you still
  6. Brian ENo – No one receiving
  7. Georgia Oatley – Heonolulu
  8. Sofie Birch, Johan Caroe – You make me care more
  9. Space Afrika – Solemn
  10. Huerco S. – Cubist Camouflage
  11. Divide and Disolve – Reappropriation
  12. BbyMutha – Heavy Metal – A COLORS SHOW
  13. Little Simz – Vemon
  14. Susumu Yokota – Human Memory
  15. Stellie – Violet Girl
