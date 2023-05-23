Sonic Seasoning: 2023-05-23
Written by Playlist Robot on May 23, 2023
- Naomi Keyte – Company
- Marma Boog – Kookaburra
- Enya – Edudae
- Projective Vision – Close Encounter
- SnarkskiCircusLindy Band – Will you still
- Brian ENo – No one receiving
- Georgia Oatley – Heonolulu
- Sofie Birch, Johan Caroe – You make me care more
- Space Afrika – Solemn
- Huerco S. – Cubist Camouflage
- Divide and Disolve – Reappropriation
- BbyMutha – Heavy Metal – A COLORS SHOW
- Little Simz – Vemon
- Susumu Yokota – Human Memory
- Stellie – Violet Girl