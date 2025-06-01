Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2025-06-01

- Pulp – My Legendary Girlfriend
- Primal Scream – Higher Than The Sun (A Dub Sympony In Two Parts)
- Stereolab – Melodie Is A Wound
- Pearly Stars – Pearl
- Hard Rubbish – North East
- Jess Ribeiro – Cry Baby
- Minimum Chips – Sleepy Peas
- DIIV – Fender On The Freeway
- Mount Kimbie feat. James Black – We Go Home Together
- Ela Stiles – Misplaced Charity
- The Vovos – Pink Milk
- Nathan Haines, Verna Francis, FK – Earth Is The Place
- Gratts – Sun Circles John Beltran Project Remix
- Barbara Tucker, CJ Mackintosh – Beautiful People
- Inkswel, Colonel Red – Astro Soul (Best In Me)
- Ripple Effect Band – Cyclone
- Keanu Nelson – Place Where I Go
- Rob Edwards – Emerald Skies
- Marlon Williams – Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore (with Aldous Harding)
- Tenniscoats – Shinjistu Pan 2
- Tom Tom Club – Genius of Love
- My Bloody Valentine – Soon
Reader's opinions