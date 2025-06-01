Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2025-06-01

Written by on June 1, 2025

  1. Pulp – My Legendary Girlfriend
  2. Primal Scream – Higher Than The Sun (A Dub Sympony In Two Parts)
  3. Stereolab – Melodie Is A Wound
  4. Pearly Stars – Pearl
  5. Hard Rubbish – North East
  6. Jess Ribeiro – Cry Baby
  7. Minimum Chips – Sleepy Peas
  8. DIIV – Fender On The Freeway
  9. Mount Kimbie feat. James Black – We Go Home Together
  10. Ela Stiles – Misplaced Charity
  11. The Vovos – Pink Milk
  12. Nathan Haines, Verna Francis, FK – Earth Is The Place
  13. Gratts – Sun Circles John Beltran Project Remix
  14. Barbara Tucker, CJ Mackintosh – Beautiful People
  15. Inkswel, Colonel Red – Astro Soul (Best In Me)
  16. Ripple Effect Band – Cyclone
  17. Keanu Nelson – Place Where I Go
  18. Rob Edwards – Emerald Skies
  19. Marlon Williams – Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore (with Aldous Harding)
  20. Tenniscoats – Shinjistu Pan 2
  21. Tom Tom Club – Genius of Love
  22. My Bloody Valentine – Soon
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2025-06-01

Current track

Title

Artist