Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2025-04-20

- human league – things
- king of woolworths – kite hill
- kinsky – mountain dub
- strokes – last nite
- swervedriver – rave down
- sundials – finally free
- coil – first 5 mins….
- tea party – midsummers day
- dandy buzzkills – single
- radiohead – morning bell
- alice cooper – poison
- andreww lloyd webber – jesus
- Patti Smith – Easter
- Rory Gallagher – A Million Miles Away
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Lose Yourself
- Velvet Underground – Some Kind of Love
- Neil Young – A Man Needs a Maid
- Roger Waters – Last Refugee
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Joy
- David Gilmour – Comfortably Numb
Reader's opinions