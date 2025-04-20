Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2025-04-20

  1. human league – things
  2. king of woolworths – kite hill
  3. kinsky – mountain dub
  4. strokes – last nite
  5. swervedriver – rave down
  6. sundials – finally free
  7. coil – first 5 mins….
  8. tea party – midsummers day
  9. dandy buzzkills – single
  10. radiohead – morning bell
  11. alice cooper – poison
  12. andreww lloyd webber – jesus
  13. Patti Smith – Easter
  14. Rory Gallagher – A Million Miles Away
  15. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Lose Yourself
  16. Velvet Underground – Some Kind of Love
  17. Neil Young – A Man Needs a Maid
  18. Roger Waters – Last Refugee
  19. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Joy
  20. David Gilmour – Comfortably Numb
