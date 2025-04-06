Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2025-04-06

Written by on April 6, 2025

  1. Aphex Twin – Analogue Bubblebath 1
  2. Pearl Jam – Immortality
  3. Fugazi – Waiting Room
  4. Nirvana – Plateau
  5. DIIV, Mount Kimbie – Everyone Out (Mount Kimbie Remix)
  6. DJ Shadow – You Played Me
  7. Wham! – Blue (Armed with Love)
  8. Prince – If I Was Your Girlfriend
  9. LCD Soundsystem – Home
  10. P.M. Dawn – Set Adrift on Memory Bliss (Re-Recorded)
  11. The Avalanches – Since I Left You
  12. English Teacher – R&B
  13. Parsley Sounds – Spring’s Near
  14. Broadcast – Goodbye Girls
  15. Stereolab – Blue Milk
  16. Marlon Williams – Aua Atu Rā
  17. Keanu Nelson – Wati Kutju
  18. Erin Buku, Steve Spacek – The Way (Spacek Remix)
  19. Theodore Moon – Pendulum (feat. Sinks)
  20. Gratts – Rhythm Of Love (Faze Action Remix)
  21. Sonic Youth – Little Trouble Girl
  22. Anna Echo and the High Tides – Anti-Maim
  23. The Genevieves – Parts
