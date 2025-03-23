Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2025-03-23

Written by on March 23, 2025

  1. The Rolling Stones – Paint It, Black
  2. Nirvana – Lithium
  3. Amy Winehouse – Valerie
  4. The Doors – Break On Through
  5. The Rules – MO
  6. PIL – Rise
  7. Eurthymics – Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves
  8. Indigo Girls – Closer To Fine
  9. Spiderbait – Calypso
  10. Talking Heads – Girlfriend Is Better
  11. Verzanski – Osiris
  12. Kero Kero Bonito – Dump
  13. Joe Hisaishi – One Summer’s Day
  14. Ovlov – Cheer Up Chihiro
  15. The Empty Threats – Phone Call
  16. Babyteeth – Baseball Annie
  17. Georgia Oatley – For Ted
  18. Swimsuit – Car Sick
  19. Roy Ayers Ubiquity – Running
  20. Angie Stone – Wish I Didn’t Miss You (Hex Hector/Mac Quayle Vibe Mix)
  21. Durand Jones & The Indications – Witchoo
  22. Soul II Soul – Back To Life (However Do You Want Me) [12″ Mix]
  23. Massive Attack – Be Thankful For What You Got
  24. Tricky feat. Martina Topley-Bird – Aftermath (Version 1 Edit)
  25. Roy Ayers Ubiquity – We Live In Brooklyn, Baby
  26. DIIV – Waste of Breath
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2025-03-23

Current track

Title

Artist