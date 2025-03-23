Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2025-03-23

- The Rolling Stones – Paint It, Black
- Nirvana – Lithium
- Amy Winehouse – Valerie
- The Doors – Break On Through
- The Rules – MO
- PIL – Rise
- Eurthymics – Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves
- Indigo Girls – Closer To Fine
- Spiderbait – Calypso
- Talking Heads – Girlfriend Is Better
- Verzanski – Osiris
- Kero Kero Bonito – Dump
- Joe Hisaishi – One Summer’s Day
- Ovlov – Cheer Up Chihiro
- The Empty Threats – Phone Call
- Babyteeth – Baseball Annie
- Georgia Oatley – For Ted
- Swimsuit – Car Sick
- Roy Ayers Ubiquity – Running
- Angie Stone – Wish I Didn’t Miss You (Hex Hector/Mac Quayle Vibe Mix)
- Durand Jones & The Indications – Witchoo
- Soul II Soul – Back To Life (However Do You Want Me) [12″ Mix]
- Massive Attack – Be Thankful For What You Got
- Tricky feat. Martina Topley-Bird – Aftermath (Version 1 Edit)
- Roy Ayers Ubiquity – We Live In Brooklyn, Baby
- DIIV – Waste of Breath
