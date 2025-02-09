Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2025-02-09

  1. DJ Shadow – Building Steam With A Grain Of Salt
  2. Tame Impala – Let It Happen (Soulwax Remix)
  3. Soulwax – Miserable Girl
  4. Chemical Brothers – Setting Sun
  5. Gratts feat. JAJ + Moody Mae – Nuit De Fievre (Version Vocale)
  6. Soul II Soul feat. Caron Wheeler – Back To Life (However Do You Want Me) [12″ Mix]
  7. Basement Jaxx feat. Monday Michiru – Always Be There
  8. Georgia Oatley – Into The Deep Blue
  9. The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
  10. Twine – New Cleaner
  11. The Fuss – Bee Song
  12. Anna Echo and the High Tides – Nailed
  13. Sleater-Kinney – Banned From The End Of The World
  14. Holy Wave – Time Crisis Too
  15. Courtney Barnett – Different Now
  16. Chastity Belt – Joke
  17. Office Dog – Dump No Waste, Flows to the Sea
  18. De’Lacy & Deep Dish – Hideaway (Deep Dish Radio Edit)
  19. KLF – What Time Is Love
  20. Gil Scott-Heron and Jamie xx – Running
