Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2025-01-26

  1. DEM MOB – I’ll Get By
  2. Theodore Moon – Seven Swords (feat. Georgia Oatley) (Inkswel Remix)
  3. Rob Edwards – Lonely Lover (Kaidi Tatham Remix)
  4. Emily Wurramara – Verandah
  5. King Hannah – New York, Let’s Do Nothing
  6. Placement – Inertia / Heavy Lids
  7. Dry Cleaning – Conversation
  8. English Teacher – This Could Be Texas
  9. Franklin Gothic – Beneath
  10. Wombo – Ida Mae
  11. KOMPROMAT – I LET MYSELF GO BLIND (feat. Vimala Pons & Sonia DeVille)
  12. Unionen – 6983
  13. Swapmeet – Collison
  14. Full Flower Moon Band – Super Like Me
  15. Erin Buku – Hey Mumma
  16. Haptics – Always More (Extended Club Mix)
  17. Felix Mir – Stygian Crossing
  18. Babe Rainbow – Like Cleopatra
  19. Birds Are Spies – Spin
  20. BIRD ISLAND – See Through!
  21. Los Plams – From The Shadows
  22. Gloria Gaynor – Never Can Say Goodbye [Vintage Remix]
  23. Patrice Rushen – Forget Me Nots
  24. CHIC – Everybody Dance (12″ remix)
  25. Sons of Zoku – Moonlight
