Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2025-01-12

  1. New Order – Ceremony
  2. Cat Power – Cross Bones Style
  3. The Breeders – Cannonball
  4. Goat Girl – Wasting
  5. The Strokes – Barely Legal
  6. Sonic Youth – Schizophrenia
  7. Anna Echo and the High Tides – Anti-Maim
  8. Heinous Crimes – How Long
  9. DIIV – How Long Have You Known
  10. The Smiths – How Soon Is Now?
  11. Ride – Paralysed
  12. The Cure – The Caterpillar
  13. Animal Logic – There’s A Spy (In The House of Love)
  14. Flyying Colours – Long Holiday
  15. Cloud Nothings – Hey Cool Kid
  16. My Bloody Valentine – When You Sleep
  17. American Football – Never Meant
  18. Pearly Stars – Star
  19. Oscar The Wild – Roll With The Punches
  20. My Chérie – Darkness & Gold
  21. Georgia Oatley – Times Passes Murmur
  22. ptu – A Broken Clock Is Right Twice A Day
  23. Arca – Castration
  24. The Emotions – Best Of My Love
  25. CHIC – Le Freak
  26. The KLF – Justified & Ancient “The White Room” Version
