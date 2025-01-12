Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2025-01-12

- New Order – Ceremony
- Cat Power – Cross Bones Style
- The Breeders – Cannonball
- Goat Girl – Wasting
- The Strokes – Barely Legal
- Sonic Youth – Schizophrenia
- Anna Echo and the High Tides – Anti-Maim
- Heinous Crimes – How Long
- DIIV – How Long Have You Known
- The Smiths – How Soon Is Now?
- Ride – Paralysed
- The Cure – The Caterpillar
- Animal Logic – There’s A Spy (In The House of Love)
- Flyying Colours – Long Holiday
- Cloud Nothings – Hey Cool Kid
- My Bloody Valentine – When You Sleep
- American Football – Never Meant
- Pearly Stars – Star
- Oscar The Wild – Roll With The Punches
- My Chérie – Darkness & Gold
- Georgia Oatley – Times Passes Murmur
- ptu – A Broken Clock Is Right Twice A Day
- Arca – Castration
- The Emotions – Best Of My Love
- CHIC – Le Freak
- The KLF – Justified & Ancient “The White Room” Version
