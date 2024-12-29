Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-12-29

Written by on December 29, 2024

  1. Dry Cleaning – Viking Hair
  2. Bromham – We’ve Got Friends
  3. Coldwave – Italia ’06
  4. Swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
  5. Anna Echo and the High Tides – Soothing Burn
  6. Erin Buku – Ley Lines
  7. Nice Biscuit – Love That Takes You Up
  8. Hiatus Kaiyote – Everything’s Beautiful
  9. Warpaint – Common Blue
  10. Slint – Washer
  11. Stereolab – Diagnols
  12. Sonic Youth – Shadow of Doubt
  13. Black Midi – Marlene Dietrich
  14. Cast of High School Musical – Get’cha Head in the Game
  15. ABBA – Waterloo
  16. Tiles – Fomo
  17. Blur – Coffee & TV
  18. Jose Gonzalez – Crosses
  19. Thee Sacred Souls – Weak For Your Love
  20. USER – Vanilla Slow Burn
  21. Kim Gordon – BYE BYE
  22. Belle & Sebastian – The Boy With The Arab Strap
