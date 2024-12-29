Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-12-29

- Dry Cleaning – Viking Hair
- Bromham – We’ve Got Friends
- Coldwave – Italia ’06
- Swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
- Anna Echo and the High Tides – Soothing Burn
- Erin Buku – Ley Lines
- Nice Biscuit – Love That Takes You Up
- Hiatus Kaiyote – Everything’s Beautiful
- Warpaint – Common Blue
- Slint – Washer
- Stereolab – Diagnols
- Sonic Youth – Shadow of Doubt
- Black Midi – Marlene Dietrich
- Cast of High School Musical – Get’cha Head in the Game
- ABBA – Waterloo
- Tiles – Fomo
- Blur – Coffee & TV
- Jose Gonzalez – Crosses
- Thee Sacred Souls – Weak For Your Love
- USER – Vanilla Slow Burn
- Kim Gordon – BYE BYE
- Belle & Sebastian – The Boy With The Arab Strap
