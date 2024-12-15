Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-12-15

  1. Nala Sinephro – Continuum 1
  2. SML – Rubber Tree Dance
  3. Alexander Flood – Deja Vu
  4. Erin Buku – Where The Water Used 2 Run
  5. BADBADNOTGOOD – In Your Eyes (feat. Charlotte Day Wilson)
  6. TERVETE COLLECTIVE – Same Old Things (feat. Cazeaux O.S.L.O) (Inkswel Remix)
  7. Nu Article – Modal Thang
  8. Anna Echo and the High Tides – Soothing Burn
  9. Jan Jelinek – Tendency
  10. Lac Seul – Portals
  11. D.D. Mirage – So Hot (Jura Soundsystem Dub)
  12. Blur – To The End (feat. Lætitia Sadier)
  13. The Charlatans – The Only One I Know
  14. Happy Mondays – Step On
  15. The Stone Roses – Waterfall
  16. Primal Scream – Loaded
  17. Sade – Smooth Operator
  18. Hollie Cook – Full Moon Baby
  19. Martina Topley-Bird – Soul Food
  20. Blur – Resigned
