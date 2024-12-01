Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-12-01

  1. The Herbaliser – You’re Not All That feat. Jessica Darling
  2. The Stone Roses – I Am The Ressurection
  3. Happy Mondays – Hallelujah – club mix
  4. Lush – Lit Up
  5. Horrahedd – Indies Song
  6. My Bloody Valentine – New You
  7. DIIV – Fender On The Freeway
  8. Pearly Stars – Pearl
  9. Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
  10. Soylent Green – Poly
  11. Tell Mama – Honey
  12. Twine – Fruit To Ripe
  13. Swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
  14. Chastity Belt – That Guy
  15. Goat Girl – Words Fell Out
  16. Naomi Keyte – Breaktooth Park
  17. Bromham – Adulthood
  18. Sons of Zoku – Hunters (Acoustic)
  19. Vermelho Wonder – Se Você
  20. Nice Biscuit – Rain
  21. Jocelyn Brown – Somebody Else’s Guy – Original Version
  22. Happy Mondays – Bob’s Yer Uncle
