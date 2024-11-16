Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-11-16

- Billy Stewart – Summertime
- Yma Sumac – Gopher Mambo
- B52’s – Private Idaho
- Ezra Collective – God Gave Me Feet For Dancing (feat. Yazmin Lacey)
- Parvyn – Free To Be Myself
- Finley Quaye – Sunday Shining
- Regurgitator – Just Another Beautiful Story
- Druid Fluids – Eternal
- David Bowie & Queen – Under Pressure
- Yo La Tengo – Autumn Sweater
- Sons of Zoku – O Saber
- Kikagaku Moyo/幾何学模様 – Majupose
- Dom Sensitive – The Second Day of Spring
- The Hummingbirds – Defiant
- Mince For Vince – Down
- Underground Lovers – Seven Day Weekend
- Happy Mondays – Loose Fit
- Slowmango – Blob Funk
- The Shaolin Afronauts – Journey Through Time
- Salmonella Dub – Orbital
- Spiritualized – Ladies and gentlemen, we are floating in space
- Neneh Cherry – Peace in Mind
- Nina Simone – Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood
- Charlie Needs Braces – GuriNgai Girl
- Cymande – Bra
Reader's opinions