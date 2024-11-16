Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-11-16

Written by on November 16, 2024

  1. Billy Stewart – Summertime
  2. Yma Sumac – Gopher Mambo
  3. B52’s – Private Idaho
  4. Ezra Collective – God Gave Me Feet For Dancing (feat. Yazmin Lacey)
  5. Parvyn – Free To Be Myself
  6. Finley Quaye – Sunday Shining
  7. Regurgitator – Just Another Beautiful Story
  8. Druid Fluids – Eternal
  9. David Bowie & Queen – Under Pressure
  10. Yo La Tengo – Autumn Sweater
  11. Sons of Zoku – O Saber
  12. Kikagaku Moyo/幾何学模様 – Majupose
  13. Dom Sensitive – The Second Day of Spring
  14. The Hummingbirds – Defiant
  15. Mince For Vince – Down
  16. Underground Lovers – Seven Day Weekend
  17. Happy Mondays – Loose Fit
  18. Slowmango – Blob Funk
  19. The Shaolin Afronauts – Journey Through Time
  20. Salmonella Dub – Orbital
  21. Spiritualized – Ladies and gentlemen, we are floating in space
  22. Neneh Cherry – Peace in Mind
  23. Nina Simone – Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood
  24. Charlie Needs Braces – GuriNgai Girl
  25. Cymande – Bra
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2024-11-16

Previous post

Four Course Breakfast: 2024-11-16

Current track

Title

Artist