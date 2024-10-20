Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-10-20

Written by on October 20, 2024

  1. Massive Attack – Safe From Harm
  2. Moby – Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?
  3. LCD Soundsystem – All My Friends
  4. Julia Shapiro – Do Nothing About It
  5. Chastity Belt – Black Sail
  6. DIIV – Between Tides
  7. Pia Fraus – Hidden Parks
  8. Anna Echo and the High Tides – Soothing Burn
  9. The Cure – Alone
  10. Radiohead – Pyramid Song
  11. Glass Beams – Snake Oil
  12. King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard – Rattlesnake
  13. Melt Banana – Dig and Tickle, She Is Hit
  14. Geordie Greep – Terra
  15. Alexander Flood – Deja Vu
  16. Makoto – No Tellin’
  17. Katsumasa Takasago – Hanami odori
  18. Nice Biscuit – Love That Takes You Up
  19. Verzanski – Hot Fudge Sundays
  20. The Moon Mountaineer – Inflorescence
  21. Felix Mir – Celestite
  22. DJ Shadow – Organ Donor
  23. Aphex Twin – Windowlicker
