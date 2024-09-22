Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-09-22

Written by on September 22, 2024

  1. Lush – Desire Lines
  2. my bloody valentine – Lose My Breath
  3. Midlake – Young Bride
  4. Heinous Crimes – Politik Harvey
  5. Flyying Colours – Long Distance
  6. Nice Biscuit – Love That Takes You Up
  7. Naomi Keyte – Emmylou
  8. Dean Forever – Greatest Once
  9. Dom Sensitive – Flowers (Original)
  10. Sleater-Kinney – Jumpers
  11. The Breeders – Divine Hammer
  12. Stove – Nightwalk
  13. Mac Demarco – Chamber of Reflection
  14. Beach House – Space Song
  15. The Radio Dept. – Pet Grief
  16. ABBA – Waterloo
  17. Elton John – Bennie and The Jets
  18. The Brothers Johnson – Stomp
  19. Sister Sledge – Thinking of You
  20. Chic – I Want Your Love
  21. Michael Kiwanuka – Hard To Say Goodbye
