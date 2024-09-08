Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-09-08

Written by on September 8, 2024

  1. Belle & Sebastian – The Boy With The Arab Strap
  2. Badly Drawn Boy – Once Around The Block
  3. Clap Your Hands Say Yeah – The Skin of My Yellow Country Teeth
  4. Blur – She’s So High
  5. Interpol – Length of Love
  6. Manic Street Preachers – A Design for Life
  7. Sleeper – Inbetweener
  8. Flowchart – Another World Explodes
  9. Jamie xx feat. The Avalanches – All You Children ft. The Avalanches
  10. Romy – EnjoyYourLife (DJHeartstring Remix)
  11. English Teacher – R&B
  12. Full Flower Moon Band – Super Like Me
  13. Twine – Future Exhales
  14. Anna Echo and the High Tides – Soothing Burn
  15. White Hex – Holiday
  16. Rule of Thirds – Any War
  17. Girlatones – I’d Invite You
  18. Snowy – God Texted Back
  19. Quivers – Pink Smoke
  20. Wake in Fright – You Deserve
  21. The Genevieves – Adore You
  22. Hepé Mateh – The Funky Drummer
  23. Flowerbed – Seasons Change
  24. Belle & Sebastian – The Rollercoaster Ride
