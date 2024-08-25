Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-08-25

- Oscar Brown, Jr. – Brother Where Are You? (Matthew Herbert Remix)
- King Stingray – Best Bits
- Sly & the Family Stone – If You Want Me To Stay
- Rachel Sermanni – Big Desire
- Druid Fluids – La Rêverie
- The Avalanches – Oh The Sunn!
- Prince Rama – So Destroyed (Channeling Rage Peace)
- Habibi – Siin
- Black Cab – Summer of Love
- Gallery One – Rent Boy
- Bananagun – Do Yeah
- Essential Logic – Brute Fury
- Anna Echo and the High Tides – Eyes In The Half Light
- The Genevieves – Adore You
- Kikagaku Moyo / 幾何学模様 – Orange Peel
- Frank Zappa – Uncle Remus
- Majestic Horses – Signal
- Hepé Mateh – The Funky Drummer
- The Lemon Twigs – I Should’ve Known Right From The Start
- Clue To Kalo – Seconds When It’s Minutes
- Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings – Tell Me
- The Specials – Ghost Town
- The Dandy Warhols – Sleep
- Mark Lanegan Band – Wedding Dress
- #### – ########
- Emily Wurramara – It’s You
- Models – Telstar
- Holly Golightly – There’s an End
- Willie Bobo – Fried Neck Bones and Some Home Fries
- #### – #####
- Do Re Mi – Standing On Wires
