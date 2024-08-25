Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-08-25

Written by on August 25, 2024

  1. Oscar Brown, Jr. – Brother Where Are You? (Matthew Herbert Remix)
  2. King Stingray – Best Bits
  3. Sly & the Family Stone – If You Want Me To Stay
  4. Rachel Sermanni – Big Desire
  5. Druid Fluids – La Rêverie
  6. The Avalanches – Oh The Sunn!
  7. Prince Rama – So Destroyed (Channeling Rage Peace)
  8. Habibi – Siin
  9. Black Cab – Summer of Love
  10. Gallery One – Rent Boy
  11. Bananagun – Do Yeah
  12. Essential Logic – Brute Fury
  13. Anna Echo and the High Tides – Eyes In The Half Light
  14. The Genevieves – Adore You
  15. Kikagaku Moyo / 幾何学模様 – Orange Peel
  16. Frank Zappa – Uncle Remus
  17. Majestic Horses – Signal
  18. Hepé Mateh – The Funky Drummer
  19. The Lemon Twigs – I Should’ve Known Right From The Start
  20. Clue To Kalo – Seconds When It’s Minutes
  21. Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings – Tell Me
  22. The Specials – Ghost Town
  23. The Dandy Warhols – Sleep
  24. Mark Lanegan Band – Wedding Dress
  25. #### – ########
  26. Emily Wurramara – It’s You
  27. Models – Telstar
  28. Holly Golightly – There’s an End
  29. Willie Bobo – Fried Neck Bones and Some Home Fries
  30. #### – #####
  31. Do Re Mi – Standing On Wires
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Underground Frequency: 2024-08-25

Current track

Title

Artist