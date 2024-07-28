Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-07-28

  1. Mercury Rev – Delta Sun Bottleneck Stomp – Chemical Brothers Remix
  2. Cornelius – Mind Train
  3. Felix Mir – Stygian Crossing
  4. Kim Gordon – Air B’N’B
  5. Sonic Youth – Washing Machine
  6. Kurt Vile – Another Good Year For The Roses
  7. Chastity Belt – Black Sail
  8. The Empty Threats – New Jet Ski
  9. Tiles – Red Wine
  10. Coldwave – Twenty Two
  11. Twine – My God
  12. Bromham – Chapter 1 – What Kind Of Youth Worker Wears a Tie?
  13. Sofia Menguita – Puddle Jumping
  14. Placement – Harder
  15. Goat Girl – Ride Around
  16. Dry Cleaning – Goodnight
  17. The All Seeing I – 1st Man In Space
  18. Pulp – Mis-Shapes
  19. Nice Biscuit – The Star
  20. Glass Beams – …Horizon
  21. Glass Beams – Mahal
  22. Bob Sinclar – Gym Tonic (Thomas Bangalter mix)
