Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-05-05

Written by on May 5, 2024

  1. Slowmango – Thairade
  2. Beck – Go It Alone
  3. Sinéad O’Connor – Ode to Billy Joe
  4. Night Rites – Black Diamond
  5. Magic Shoppe – City Alight (Yeah)
  6. The Mystery Lights – Someone Else is in Control
  7. Los Palms – Junkie Hotel
  8. Minimum Chips – Sleepy Peas
  9. Stereolab – Tomorrow Is Already here
  10. The Groovy Nobody – Solarium
  11. Jimmy McGriff – Deb Sombo
  12. Donald Byrd – Elijah
  13. Cymande – Brothers On The Slide
  14. Felix Mir – Celestite
  15. 5 Sided Cube – 56
  16. Cake – Satan is My Motor
  17. SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Mexico, I Have Never Been There
  18. The Eastern Dark – Johnny & DeeDee
  19. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Deep One Perfect Morning
  20. The Cold Field – All Alone
  21. Bjork – Venus As A Boy
  22. Mia Dyson – These Words
  23. Pine Point – Say It Again
  24. Fhae – That little black ant in my bathroom
  25. Underground Lovers – Beautiful World
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-05-05

Current track

Title

Artist