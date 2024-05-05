Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-05-05

- Slowmango – Thairade
- Beck – Go It Alone
- Sinéad O’Connor – Ode to Billy Joe
- Night Rites – Black Diamond
- Magic Shoppe – City Alight (Yeah)
- The Mystery Lights – Someone Else is in Control
- Los Palms – Junkie Hotel
- Minimum Chips – Sleepy Peas
- Stereolab – Tomorrow Is Already here
- The Groovy Nobody – Solarium
- Jimmy McGriff – Deb Sombo
- Donald Byrd – Elijah
- Cymande – Brothers On The Slide
- Felix Mir – Celestite
- 5 Sided Cube – 56
- Cake – Satan is My Motor
- SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Mexico, I Have Never Been There
- The Eastern Dark – Johnny & DeeDee
- The Jesus and Mary Chain – Deep One Perfect Morning
- The Cold Field – All Alone
- Bjork – Venus As A Boy
- Mia Dyson – These Words
- Pine Point – Say It Again
- Fhae – That little black ant in my bathroom
- Underground Lovers – Beautiful World
Reader's opinions