Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-04-21

Written by on April 21, 2024

  1. The Beta Band – Dry The Rain
  2. Mount Kimbie – Dumb Guitar
  3. Glass Beams – Orb
  4. Suprise Chef – Crayfish
  5. Khruangbin – Time (You and I)
  6. Nice Biscuit – I Feel Love
  7. English Teacher – Mastermind Specialism
  8. Cola – Keys Down If You Stay
  9. Busseys – Looney
  10. RAT!Hammock – June
  11. Goat Girl – Motorway
  12. Alexander Flood – Berlin (Godblesscomputers Remix)
  13. Sauce Code – Spicy Nog Notions
  14. Felix Mir – Hospital
  15. Hollie Cook – Full Moon Baby
  16. Hiatus Kaiyote – Make Friends
  17. Oscar the Wild – My Daisy
  18. Hey Harriet – Honest
  19. Morrissey – Every Day Is Like Sunday
  20. Sonic Youth – Sunday
  21. Blondie – Sunday Girl
  22. Etta James – Sunday Kind Of Love
  23. Gang Starr – Jazz Thing
