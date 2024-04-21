Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-04-21

- The Beta Band – Dry The Rain
- Mount Kimbie – Dumb Guitar
- Glass Beams – Orb
- Suprise Chef – Crayfish
- Khruangbin – Time (You and I)
- Nice Biscuit – I Feel Love
- English Teacher – Mastermind Specialism
- Cola – Keys Down If You Stay
- Busseys – Looney
- RAT!Hammock – June
- Goat Girl – Motorway
- Alexander Flood – Berlin (Godblesscomputers Remix)
- Sauce Code – Spicy Nog Notions
- Felix Mir – Hospital
- Hollie Cook – Full Moon Baby
- Hiatus Kaiyote – Make Friends
- Oscar the Wild – My Daisy
- Hey Harriet – Honest
- Morrissey – Every Day Is Like Sunday
- Sonic Youth – Sunday
- Blondie – Sunday Girl
- Etta James – Sunday Kind Of Love
- Gang Starr – Jazz Thing
