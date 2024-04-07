Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-04-07

  1. Felix Mir – Themes for OCean
  2. NIghtmares on Wax – Damn
  3. Kuiper – Alignments
  4. Beth Gibbons – Floating on a Moment
  5. Jess Ribeiro – JumpThe Gun
  6. Ethanol Blend – Anodised
  7. Dead Roo – Over my Head
  8. White Hex – Stranger Love
  9. Horsegirl – Ballroom Dance Scene
  10. Pond – Neon River
  11. Stove – Nightwalk
  12. Crumb, Melody’s Echo Chamber – Le Temple Volant
  13. Warpaint – Common Blue
  14. Diiv – Brown Paper Bag
  15. Wombo – Snakey
  16. Pip Blom – School
  17. Dry Cleaning – Spoils
  18. Nirvana – All Apologies
  19. Pet Shop Boys – Rent
  20. Duran Duran – The Reflex
  21. Hollie Cook – Move My Way
  22. Patrice Rushen – Haven’t You Heard
  23. Pulp – Seductive Barry
