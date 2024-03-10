Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-03-10

Written by on March 10, 2024

  1. mum – We Have A Map Of The Piano
  2. Godspeed You! Black Emperor – Asunder, Sweet
  3. Mogwai – Rano Pano
  4. Anna Echo and the High Tides – Red Milk
  5. Horse Jumper of Love – Spaceman
  6. Corridor – Pow
  7. Chastity Belt – Chemtrails
  8. Warpaint – Common Blue
  9. Goat Girl – Ride Around
  10. Thee Sacred Souls – Weak For Your Love
  11. Ibibio Sound Machine – Heroes
  12. MC Yallah & Debmaster – Kabitutte
  13. Erin Buku – Check Your Self
  14. Rob Edwards – Dreaming
  15. Jose Gonzalez – Crosses
  16. Jen Cloher – Mana Takatapui
  17. Bromham – Chapter 3 – The girl from her dream
  18. Druid Fluids – Into Me I See
  19. Massive Attack – Teadrop
  20. UNKLE – The Answer
  21. DJ Shadow – Six Days
  22. Grizzly Bear – Sun In Your Eyes
