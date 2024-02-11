Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-02-11

- CHIC – Good Times
- Nubiyan Twist, Nile Rodgers – Lights Out
- Hiatus Kaiyote – Everything’s Beautiful
- Jahari Massamba Unit – Stomping Gamay
- Water From Your Eyes – Barley
- Drahla – Default Parody
- The Smile – Bending Hectic
- Mount Kimbie – Fishbrain
- Gorillaz, Martina Topley Bird, Roots Manuva – …All Alone
- Erin Buku – Ley Lines
- Mazolla – Another Loose Sunday
- Dead Roo – Over My Head
- Workhorse – Chain
- Snowy Band – Love You To Death
- Scott & Charlene’s Wedding – Hazy Morning
- Warpaint – Love Is To Die
- Elliot Smith – Waltz #2 (XO)
- Blur – You’re So Great
- The Moldy Peaches – Anyone But You
- The Cure – Pictures of You
- Thee Sacred Souls – Can I Call You Rose
- Prince – I Feel For You
- Rufus with Chaka Khan – You Got The Love
- Sons of Zoku – Moonlight
