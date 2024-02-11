Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-02-11

  1. CHIC – Good Times
  2. Nubiyan Twist, Nile Rodgers – Lights Out
  3. Hiatus Kaiyote – Everything’s Beautiful
  4. Jahari Massamba Unit – Stomping Gamay
  5. Water From Your Eyes – Barley
  6. Drahla – Default Parody
  7. The Smile – Bending Hectic
  8. Mount Kimbie – Fishbrain
  9. Gorillaz, Martina Topley Bird, Roots Manuva – …All Alone
  10. Erin Buku – Ley Lines
  11. Mazolla – Another Loose Sunday
  12. Dead Roo – Over My Head
  13. Workhorse – Chain
  14. Snowy Band – Love You To Death
  15. Scott & Charlene’s Wedding – Hazy Morning
  16. Warpaint – Love Is To Die
  17. Elliot Smith – Waltz #2 (XO)
  18. Blur – You’re So Great
  19. The Moldy Peaches – Anyone But You
  20. The Cure – Pictures of You
  21. Thee Sacred Souls – Can I Call You Rose
  22. Prince – I Feel For You
  23. Rufus with Chaka Khan – You Got The Love
  24. Sons of Zoku – Moonlight
