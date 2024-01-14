Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-01-14

Written by on January 14, 2024

  1. Tenniscoats – Korogari Mario
  2. Buffalo Daughter – Cyclic – Edit
  3. Buffalo Daughter – Socks, Drugs & Rock’n’roll
  4. Yama Warashi – Saku Saku (サクサク）
  5. Project Gemini – After The Dawn
  6. Sons of Zoku – Monk and the serpent
  7. Cop Shop – Enter Sandmine
  8. Beck – Lord Only Knows
  9. Cornershop – The London Radar
  10. Danny George Wilson – We’ve Got a Lot to Learn
  11. The Smile – The Smoke
  12. Hockey Dad – Eggshells
  13. Quivers – You’re Not Always On My Mind
  14. The Wave Pictures – Bamboo Diner in the Rain
  15. Paloma & The Matches – Wish You A Kinder Sea
  16. Vanishing Twin – Telescope
  17. Jess Johns – Heard It All Before
  18. Los Palms – Sorrows
  19. Frank Yamma – Pitjuli Wankanye (Medium Guy Remix)
  20. The Liminanas – Garden Of Love
  21. Allah Las – Mulberry Jam
  22. Toyland – Night Flight Over Palestine
  23. The Rutles – Cheese and Onions
  24. Surf! Terror! Panic! – The Haunting of Babelini Ankle-Snapper
  25. Nice Biscuit – Fem Chem
  26. Quartz Pistol – Clay
  27. Sauce Code – Spicy Nog Notions
  28. Fanga – Crache La Douleur
  29. The Pretty Things – The Good Mr Square
