Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-01-14

- Tenniscoats – Korogari Mario
- Buffalo Daughter – Cyclic – Edit
- Buffalo Daughter – Socks, Drugs & Rock’n’roll
- Yama Warashi – Saku Saku (サクサク）
- Project Gemini – After The Dawn
- Sons of Zoku – Monk and the serpent
- Cop Shop – Enter Sandmine
- Beck – Lord Only Knows
- Cornershop – The London Radar
- Danny George Wilson – We’ve Got a Lot to Learn
- The Smile – The Smoke
- Hockey Dad – Eggshells
- Quivers – You’re Not Always On My Mind
- The Wave Pictures – Bamboo Diner in the Rain
- Paloma & The Matches – Wish You A Kinder Sea
- Vanishing Twin – Telescope
- Jess Johns – Heard It All Before
- Los Palms – Sorrows
- Frank Yamma – Pitjuli Wankanye (Medium Guy Remix)
- The Liminanas – Garden Of Love
- Allah Las – Mulberry Jam
- Toyland – Night Flight Over Palestine
- The Rutles – Cheese and Onions
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – The Haunting of Babelini Ankle-Snapper
- Nice Biscuit – Fem Chem
- Quartz Pistol – Clay
- Sauce Code – Spicy Nog Notions
- Fanga – Crache La Douleur
- The Pretty Things – The Good Mr Square
Reader's opinions