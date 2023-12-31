Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2023-12-31

- Ceremony – New Order
- Pet Shop Boys – Rent
- Pulp – Do You Remember The First Time
- Kurt Vile – Another Good Year For The Roses
- Chastity Belt – Drown
- Warpaint – Champion
- Radiohead – There, there
- black midi – Chondromalacia Patella
- Bjork – Pleasure Is All Mine
- Sonic Youth – Sunday
- Feeble Little Horse – Chores
- Wet Leg – Angelica
- Dry Cleaning – Gary Ashby
- Oscar The Wild – Multicolour
- The Human League – Hard Times
- The Human League – Love Action
- Bananarama – Venus
- Mercury Rev – Delta Sun Bottleneck Stomp – Chemical Brothers Remix
- Inner City – Big Fun
- Patrice Rushen – Haven’t You Heard
- Cheryl Lin – Got To Be Real
- Prince and the Revolution – Purple Rain
