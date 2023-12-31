Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2023-12-31

Written by on December 31, 2023

  1. Ceremony – New Order
  2. Pet Shop Boys – Rent
  3. Pulp – Do You Remember The First Time
  4. Kurt Vile – Another Good Year For The Roses
  5. Chastity Belt – Drown
  6. Warpaint – Champion
  7. Radiohead – There, there
  8. black midi – Chondromalacia Patella
  9. Bjork – Pleasure Is All Mine
  10. Sonic Youth – Sunday
  11. Feeble Little Horse – Chores
  12. Wet Leg – Angelica
  13. Dry Cleaning – Gary Ashby
  14. Oscar The Wild – Multicolour
  15. The Human League – Hard Times
  16. The Human League – Love Action
  17. Bananarama – Venus
  18. Mercury Rev – Delta Sun Bottleneck Stomp – Chemical Brothers Remix
  19. Inner City – Big Fun
  20. Patrice Rushen – Haven’t You Heard
  21. Cheryl Lin – Got To Be Real
  22. Prince and the Revolution – Purple Rain
