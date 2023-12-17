Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2023-12-17

  1. The Chemical Brothers – The Private Psychedelic Reel
  2. UNKLE – Rabbit In Your Headlights
  3. Radiohead – Street Spirit (Fade Out)
  4. Sebadoh – License To Confuse
  5. Dinosaur Jr – Start Choppin
  6. Pavement – Starlings Of The Slipstream
  7. Sonic Youth – Tunic (Song for Karen)
  8. Blur – Trimm Trabb
  9. Joy Division – Dead Souls
  10. New Order – Thieves Like Us
  11. Mazolla – Another Loose Sunday
  12. My Cherie, uomo – runrunrun
  13. Blurum13 & Inkswell – Love To The People (feat. Georgia Oatley)
  14. Felix Mir – Celestite
  15. The Empty Threats – New Jet Ski
  16. Coldwave – Twenty Two
  17. Twine – My God
  18. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  19. Water From Your Eyes – Crushed Barley
  20. Pinch Points – Reasons To Be Anxious
  21. Dry Cleaning – Anna Calls From The Artic
