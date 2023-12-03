Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2023-12-03

  1. The Beta Band – Dry The Rain
  2. My Bloody Valentine – Soon
  3. New Order – Ceremony
  4. Radiohead – All I Need
  5. Jagwar Ma – The Throw
  6. Animal Colective – My Girls
  7. Dry Cleaning – Strong Feelings
  8. Broadcast – Corporeal
  9. Meju – Only Human
  10. Warpaint – Bees
  11. Mazolla – When You’re Away
  12. Hiatus Kayote – Mobius Streak
  13. Best Coast – Our Deal
  14. Preoccupations – Anxiety
  15. Wake In Fright – Page The Printers
  16. BADBADNOTGOOD – In Your Eyes (feat. Charlotte Day Wilson)
  17. Rob Edwards – Lonely Lover (Kaidi Tatham Remix)
  18. Tell Mama – Shoulders Deep
  19. Felix Mir – Celestite
  20. Aphex Twin – Fingerbib
  21. Museum of Natural History – water from the ace of cups
  22. Gratts Feat. Ange Nawasadio – Jour De Fête (Version Originale)
