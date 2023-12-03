Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2023-12-03

- The Beta Band – Dry The Rain
- My Bloody Valentine – Soon
- New Order – Ceremony
- Radiohead – All I Need
- Jagwar Ma – The Throw
- Animal Colective – My Girls
- Dry Cleaning – Strong Feelings
- Broadcast – Corporeal
- Meju – Only Human
- Warpaint – Bees
- Mazolla – When You’re Away
- Hiatus Kayote – Mobius Streak
- Best Coast – Our Deal
- Preoccupations – Anxiety
- Wake In Fright – Page The Printers
- BADBADNOTGOOD – In Your Eyes (feat. Charlotte Day Wilson)
- Rob Edwards – Lonely Lover (Kaidi Tatham Remix)
- Tell Mama – Shoulders Deep
- Felix Mir – Celestite
- Aphex Twin – Fingerbib
- Museum of Natural History – water from the ace of cups
- Gratts Feat. Ange Nawasadio – Jour De Fête (Version Originale)
