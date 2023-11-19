Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2023-11-19

November 19, 2023

  1. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Anemone
  2. Atlas Sound, Laetita Sadier – Quick Canal
  3. Grizzly Bear – Speak In Rounds
  4. Deerhunter – He Would Have Laughed
  5. Nabihah Iqbal – In Light
  6. Cate Le Bon – Home To You
  7. Dirty Projectors & David Byrne – Knotty Pine
  8. Aldous Harding – Tick Tock
  9. Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
  10. The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
  11. Alana Jagt – Imagining Life
  12. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – I Used To Be Fun
  13. The Belair Lip Bombs – Say My Name
  14. Jockstrap, Taylor Skye – I Touch
  15. Erin Buku – The Way
  16. Georgia Oatley – Arrowhead
  17. Blurum13, Inskwell, Georgia Oatley – Hypersonic (feat. Georgia Oatley)
  18. SVVLO – Routes
  19. Bad’m D – Every Night
  20. My Cherie, uomo – runrunrun
  21. Tell Mama – Honey
  22. Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasty
  23. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Bleu Order New Mondau
