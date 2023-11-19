Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2023-11-19

- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Anemone
- Atlas Sound, Laetita Sadier – Quick Canal
- Grizzly Bear – Speak In Rounds
- Deerhunter – He Would Have Laughed
- Nabihah Iqbal – In Light
- Cate Le Bon – Home To You
- Dirty Projectors & David Byrne – Knotty Pine
- Aldous Harding – Tick Tock
- Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
- The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
- Alana Jagt – Imagining Life
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – I Used To Be Fun
- The Belair Lip Bombs – Say My Name
- Jockstrap, Taylor Skye – I Touch
- Erin Buku – The Way
- Georgia Oatley – Arrowhead
- Blurum13, Inskwell, Georgia Oatley – Hypersonic (feat. Georgia Oatley)
- SVVLO – Routes
- Bad’m D – Every Night
- My Cherie, uomo – runrunrun
- Tell Mama – Honey
- Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasty
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Bleu Order New Mondau
Reader's opinions