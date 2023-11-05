Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2023-11-05

- Beck – Debra
- Gorillaz feat Beck – The Valley of the Pagans
- Santigold – Big Mouth
- Baker Boy – Meditjin
- Warpaint – Bees
- Belief feat Stella Mozgawa – Luther
- Fleet Foxes – Blue Ridge Mountains
- Wake in Fright – Page The Printers
- Kurt Vile, Chastity Belt – This Time of Night
- Chastity Belt – Joke
- Courtney Barnett – Turning Green
- Roling Stones – Paint It Black
- Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band – My Philosophy
- You Am I – Purple Sneakers
- Adalita – Savage Heart
- MGMT – Time To Pretend
- David Bowie – Modern Love
- Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Murder on The Dance Floor
- Sorry – Lies (Refix)
- Jockstrap – I Love You Jennifer B
- Felix Mir – Tourmaline
- Erin Buku – The Way
- Gratts – Polaroids
- Sonia Whittingham, Isle of Jura – Sweet Sensation
- Horrahedd – Mallee Dust Freakout
