Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2023-11-05

Written by on November 5, 2023

  1. Beck – Debra
  2. Gorillaz feat Beck – The Valley of the Pagans
  3. Santigold – Big Mouth
  4. Baker Boy – Meditjin
  5. Warpaint – Bees
  6. Belief feat Stella Mozgawa – Luther
  7. Fleet Foxes – Blue Ridge Mountains
  8. Wake in Fright – Page The Printers
  9. Kurt Vile, Chastity Belt – This Time of Night
  10. Chastity Belt – Joke
  11. Courtney Barnett – Turning Green
  12. Roling Stones – Paint It Black
  13. Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band – My Philosophy
  14. You Am I – Purple Sneakers
  15. Adalita – Savage Heart
  16. MGMT – Time To Pretend
  17. David Bowie – Modern Love
  18. Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Murder on The Dance Floor
  19. Sorry – Lies (Refix)
  20. Jockstrap – I Love You Jennifer B
  21. Felix Mir – Tourmaline
  22. Erin Buku – The Way
  23. Gratts – Polaroids
  24. Sonia Whittingham, Isle of Jura – Sweet Sensation
  25. Horrahedd – Mallee Dust Freakout
