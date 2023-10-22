Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2023-10-22

Written by on October 22, 2023

  1. Blur – Oily Water
  2. Pulp – The Fear
  3. Franz Ferdinand – The Dark of the Matinee
  4. The Strokes – Is This It
  5. Duster – Inside Out
  6. Hotline TNT – Wire Transfer
  7. Beaches – Wine
  8. Warpaint – Disco/Very
  9. Sleater-Kinney – Hell
  10. The Birthday Party – Release The Bats
  11. The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
  12. bar italia – my little tony
  13. The Vaselines – Jesus Wants Me For A Sunbeam
  14. Bad’m D – …All Day
  15. Belief – I Want To Be
  16. MF Doom – Rapp Snitch Knishes
  17. A Tribe Called Quest – Jazz (We’ve Got)
  18. Naomi Keyte – Hard To Make Plans
  19. Candy Claws – Fell in Love (At the Water)
  20. SONS OF ZÖKU – Yumi
  21. Night Rites – Waiting For My Spaceman
  22. Last Days of Kali – Cassini
  23. Mogwai – I’m Jim Morrison, I’m Dead
  24. Massive Attack – Group Four
