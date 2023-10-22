Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2023-10-22

- Blur – Oily Water
- Pulp – The Fear
- Franz Ferdinand – The Dark of the Matinee
- The Strokes – Is This It
- Duster – Inside Out
- Hotline TNT – Wire Transfer
- Beaches – Wine
- Warpaint – Disco/Very
- Sleater-Kinney – Hell
- The Birthday Party – Release The Bats
- The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
- bar italia – my little tony
- The Vaselines – Jesus Wants Me For A Sunbeam
- Bad’m D – …All Day
- Belief – I Want To Be
- MF Doom – Rapp Snitch Knishes
- A Tribe Called Quest – Jazz (We’ve Got)
- Naomi Keyte – Hard To Make Plans
- Candy Claws – Fell in Love (At the Water)
- SONS OF ZÖKU – Yumi
- Night Rites – Waiting For My Spaceman
- Last Days of Kali – Cassini
- Mogwai – I’m Jim Morrison, I’m Dead
- Massive Attack – Group Four
