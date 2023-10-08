Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2023-10-08

- Hiatus Kaiyote – Mobius Streak
- The Shaolin Afronauts – Abyssinian Suite, Pt. 2
- Lazywax – Love and Happniness
- Hollie Cook feat. Rosie Turton – Golden Dub
- Mount Kimbie – SP12 Beat
- Felix Mir – subaquatic / Microchip Calliope
- Aphex Twin – Analogue Bubblebath
- Sour Sob – New Wood, Old Ashes
- Siberian Tiger – Water The Plants
- Heinous Crimes – Procrastination
- Pinch Points – Pave Me
- Big Town – The Jacks
- Twine – My God
- Placement – It’s Over
- Carla Lippis – La Malcontenta
- The Empty Threats – New Jet Ski
- L.A. Witch – Gen-Z
- Rule of Thirds – Any War
- Radiohead – Burn The Witch
- Boards of Canada – Chromakey Dreamcoat
- Mogwai – Hunted By A Freak
- Patrice Rushen – Haven’t You Heard
- Chic – I Want Your Love
Reader's opinions