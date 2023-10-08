Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2023-10-08

  1. Hiatus Kaiyote – Mobius Streak
  2. The Shaolin Afronauts – Abyssinian Suite, Pt. 2
  3. Lazywax – Love and Happniness
  4. Hollie Cook feat. Rosie Turton – Golden Dub
  5. Mount Kimbie – SP12 Beat
  6. Felix Mir – subaquatic / Microchip Calliope
  7. Aphex Twin – Analogue Bubblebath
  8. Sour Sob – New Wood, Old Ashes
  9. Siberian Tiger – Water The Plants
  10. Heinous Crimes – Procrastination
  11. Pinch Points – Pave Me
  12. Big Town – The Jacks
  13. Twine – My God
  14. Placement – It’s Over
  15. Carla Lippis – La Malcontenta
  16. The Empty Threats – New Jet Ski
  17. L.A. Witch – Gen-Z
  18. Rule of Thirds – Any War
  19. Radiohead – Burn The Witch
  20. Boards of Canada – Chromakey Dreamcoat
  21. Mogwai – Hunted By A Freak
  22. Patrice Rushen – Haven’t You Heard
  23. Chic – I Want Your Love
