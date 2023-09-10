Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2023-09-10

- Ten Years After – Let The Sky Fall
- Damien Jurado – Walrus
- No Fixed Address – Greenhouse Holiday
- Slowmango – Ginger
- Thelma Plum – Thulumaay Gii
- Baxter Dury – So Much Money
- Mr Scruff & Quantic – Donkey Ride
- Quantic – Mi Swing Es Tropical
- MONO KIOSKO – Sunpak
- Taste – I’m Moving On
- Justin Townes Earle – What’s Goin’ Wrong
- Ruby Hunter – It’s Okay
- Solomon Burke – None Of Us Are Free
- JAZZPARTY – Hearts Gonna Leave
- George Clinton – Atomic Dog
- Warren Zevon – Night time in the Switching Yard
- The Paradise Motel – Derwent River Star
- The Liminanas – Cold Was the Ground
- Dom and the Wizards – Heavenly Sweet Little Skin Wrapped Skeleton
- Wireheads – Killer Bee
- Emily Wurramara – Tap Sticks
- Traffic – Dear Mr. Fantasy
- Los Palms – Dead Man
- Marlena Shaw – California Soul
- Sam Cooke – Bring It On Home to Me
- Jen Lush – Vermillion
- Sweetie – Boundary Queen
- Jen Cloher – Mana Takatapui
- Conrad Schnitzler – Elektroklang
