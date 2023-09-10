Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2023-09-10

Written by on September 10, 2023

  1. Ten Years After – Let The Sky Fall
  2. Damien Jurado – Walrus
  3. No Fixed Address – Greenhouse Holiday
  4. Slowmango – Ginger
  5. Thelma Plum – Thulumaay Gii
  6. Baxter Dury – So Much Money
  7. Mr Scruff & Quantic – Donkey Ride
  8. Quantic – Mi Swing Es Tropical
  9. MONO KIOSKO – Sunpak
  10. Taste – I’m Moving On
  11. Justin Townes Earle – What’s Goin’ Wrong
  12. Ruby Hunter – It’s Okay
  13. Solomon Burke – None Of Us Are Free
  14. JAZZPARTY – Hearts Gonna Leave
  15. George Clinton – Atomic Dog
  16. Warren Zevon – Night time in the Switching Yard
  17. The Paradise Motel – Derwent River Star
  18. The Liminanas – Cold Was the Ground
  19. Dom and the Wizards – Heavenly Sweet Little Skin Wrapped Skeleton
  20. Wireheads – Killer Bee
  21. Emily Wurramara – Tap Sticks
  22. Traffic – Dear Mr. Fantasy
  23. Los Palms – Dead Man
  24. Marlena Shaw – California Soul
  25. Sam Cooke – Bring It On Home to Me
  26. Jen Lush – Vermillion
  27. Sweetie – Boundary Queen
  28. Jen Cloher – Mana Takatapui
  29. Conrad Schnitzler – Elektroklang
