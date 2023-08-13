Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2023-08-13

  1. Shiva / Isle of Jura – Never Gonna Give You Up (Jura Soundsystem Special Version)
  2. Fuga Ronto – L​’​Uomo Invisibile
  3. Theodore Moon, Amber McIntosh – 6 Nights Up
  4. Ponzu Island – Super Koto
  5. Gratts – Pretty Lights
  6. Nabihah Iqbal – This World Couldn​’​t See Us
  7. Dance Yrself Clean – LCD Soundsystem
  8. The Smile – Bending Hectic
  9. Twine – Same Old Problems
  10. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
  11. Puree – Storm
  12. Magic Dirt – Befriended Fallen Angel
  13. Juliette Seizure & The Tremor Dolls – Seizure Salad
  14. Pelvis – Peach Juice
  15. Water From Your Eyes – Buy My Product
  16. The Empty Threats – New Jet Ski
  17. Cable Ties – Deep Breath Out
  18. Courtney Barnett, Chastity Belt – Different Now
  19. Chastity Belt – Happiness
  20. Warpaint – Disco/Very
  21. Chic – Goodtimes
