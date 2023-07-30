Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2023-07-30

July 30, 2023

  1. The Cure – The Drowning Man
  2. Chastity Belt – Seattle Party
  3. Jay Som – Turn Into
  4. Jenn Champion – O.M.G (I’m All Over It)
  5. Joy Division – Dead Souls
  6. Cayetana – Age of Consent
  7. Depeche Mode – Never Let Me Down Again
  8. Summer Flake – The Setting Sun
  9. Big Thief – Vampire Empire
  10. The Black Heart Death Cult – It’s Getting Heavy
  11. Sons of Zöku – M​ö​ö​nlight
  12. Slowmango – Manuka
  13. Druid Fluids – Into Me I See
  14. Mt. Mountain – Aplomb
  15. Battles – The Yabba
  16. Oscar The Wild – Unafraid
  17. Twine – My God
  18. Coldwave – Ice Cold
  19. Alexander Flood – Berlin
  20. Gratts – Polaroids
  21. Theodore Moon – Seven Swords (feat. Georgia Oatley)
  22. Kraftwerk – Computer World
