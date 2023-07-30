Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2023-07-30

- The Cure – The Drowning Man
- Chastity Belt – Seattle Party
- Jay Som – Turn Into
- Jenn Champion – O.M.G (I’m All Over It)
- Joy Division – Dead Souls
- Cayetana – Age of Consent
- Depeche Mode – Never Let Me Down Again
- Summer Flake – The Setting Sun
- Big Thief – Vampire Empire
- The Black Heart Death Cult – It’s Getting Heavy
- Sons of Zöku – Möönlight
- Slowmango – Manuka
- Druid Fluids – Into Me I See
- Mt. Mountain – Aplomb
- Battles – The Yabba
- Oscar The Wild – Unafraid
- Twine – My God
- Coldwave – Ice Cold
- Alexander Flood – Berlin
- Gratts – Polaroids
- Theodore Moon – Seven Swords (feat. Georgia Oatley)
- Kraftwerk – Computer World
