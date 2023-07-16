Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2023-07-16

Written by on July 16, 2023

  1. Stereolab – Contronatura
  2. Electrelane – On Parade
  3. Rule of Thirds – Any War
  4. White Hex – Holiday
  5. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Food for Clouds
  6. Spiritualized – Broken Heart
  7. Holy Wave – Bog Song
  8. Froth – Department Head
  9. Beaches – Horizon
  10. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Hand of God
  11. Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Keepsake
  12. Los Palms – Cadillac
  13. Pool Toy – Shamwow
  14. Siberian Tiger – Water The Plants
  15. Plastix – Wholesome Punks
  16. Water From Your Eyes – Everyone’s Crushed
  17. Machine Girl – The Storm
  18. Wham! – Everything She Wants
  19. Kiki Dee – I’ve Got The Music In Me
  20. David Bowie – Young Americans
  21. Nirvana – The Man Who Sold the World
  22. Donna Summer – Hot Stuff
