Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2023-07-16

- Stereolab – Contronatura
- Electrelane – On Parade
- Rule of Thirds – Any War
- White Hex – Holiday
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Food for Clouds
- Spiritualized – Broken Heart
- Holy Wave – Bog Song
- Froth – Department Head
- Beaches – Horizon
- Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Hand of God
- Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Keepsake
- Los Palms – Cadillac
- Pool Toy – Shamwow
- Siberian Tiger – Water The Plants
- Plastix – Wholesome Punks
- Water From Your Eyes – Everyone’s Crushed
- Machine Girl – The Storm
- Wham! – Everything She Wants
- Kiki Dee – I’ve Got The Music In Me
- David Bowie – Young Americans
- Nirvana – The Man Who Sold the World
- Donna Summer – Hot Stuff
Reader's opinions