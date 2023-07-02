Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2023-07-02

Written by on July 2, 2023

  1. Massive Attack – Inertia Creeps
  2. Portishead – The Rip
  3. Slowdive – Kisses
  4. Wet Leg – Chaise Longe
  5. The Beta Band – Troubles
  6. Gomez – Get Myself Arrested
  7. Dry Cleaning – Hot Penny Day
  8. White Hex – Stranger Love
  9. Pinch Points – Am I OK?
  10. Placement – New Disease
  11. The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
  12. Cable Ties – Deep breath Out
  13. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  14. Felix Mir – Real or Not Real
  15. Saint Etienne / Aphex Twin – Your Head My Voice (Voix Revirement)
  16. Jockstrap – Jennifer B
  17. Water From Your Eyes – Barley
  18. Mount Kimbie & Andrea Balency – You Look Certain (I’m Not So Sure) (WXAXRXP Session)
  19. Gary Bartz NTU Troop – Celestial Blues
  20. L’Impératrice – Dreaming of You (Vibes4YourSoul Remix)
  21. Basement Jaxx – Always Be There
  22. Groove Armada – Superstylin’
  23. Chemical Brothers – Hey Boy Hey Girl (Radio Edit)
  24. The Charlatans – Opportunity
