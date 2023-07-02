Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2023-07-02

- Massive Attack – Inertia Creeps
- Portishead – The Rip
- Slowdive – Kisses
- Wet Leg – Chaise Longe
- The Beta Band – Troubles
- Gomez – Get Myself Arrested
- Dry Cleaning – Hot Penny Day
- White Hex – Stranger Love
- Pinch Points – Am I OK?
- Placement – New Disease
- The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
- Cable Ties – Deep breath Out
- Wireheads – Hook Echo
- Felix Mir – Real or Not Real
- Saint Etienne / Aphex Twin – Your Head My Voice (Voix Revirement)
- Jockstrap – Jennifer B
- Water From Your Eyes – Barley
- Mount Kimbie & Andrea Balency – You Look Certain (I’m Not So Sure) (WXAXRXP Session)
- Gary Bartz NTU Troop – Celestial Blues
- L’Impératrice – Dreaming of You (Vibes4YourSoul Remix)
- Basement Jaxx – Always Be There
- Groove Armada – Superstylin’
- Chemical Brothers – Hey Boy Hey Girl (Radio Edit)
- The Charlatans – Opportunity
