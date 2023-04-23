Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2023-04-23

Written by on April 23, 2023

  1. Billy Stewart – Summertime
  2. Karate Boogaloo with Danielle Ponder – Little Bit
  3. Rahill – Fables (feat. Beck)
  4. Los Palms – Scared of Saturday Nights
  5. Pool Toy – Festival State
  6. Cibo Matto – Sugar Water
  7. Bjork – Venus as a Boy
  8. Massive Attack – Man Next Door
  9. Shuggie Otis – Strawberry Letter 23
  10. Jimmy Little – Under the Milky Way
  11. Marlon Williams – My Boy
  12. Kahiwa – Guard Your Heart
  13. The Budos Band – T.I.B.W.F.
  14. Verzanski – Lazer Battle
  15. The Triffids – Beautiful Waste
  16. Flyying Colours – Never Forget
  17. Brunatex – Monster
  18. Bomb the Bass – Black River – feat. Mark Lanegan
  19. Jurassic 5 – Lesson 6: The Lecture
  20. Black Grape – A Big Day In The North
  21. Dope Lemon – Home Soon
  22. Anya Anastasia – Spinning Heads
  23. The Breeders – No Aloha
  24. Belle & Sebastian – Legal Man
  25. Mountain Goats – San Bernardino
  26. Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant
  27. The Magnetic Fields – Be True To Your Bar
  28. Irma Thomas – Anyone who knows what love is (will understand)
  29. The Avalanches – Two Hearts In 3/4 Time
