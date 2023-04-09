Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2023-04-09

April 9, 2023

  1. V.C.R – “Wake Up​.​.​.​”
  2. Laura Jean Anderson – Love You Most
  3. Kailo – Need Ya Feat. Aela Kae
  4. Natalie Cole – This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)
  5. Why Dogs Why – A New Hope
  6. Jae – in bed with you
  7. oluv. – Internal Time
  8. Marina Quaisse – The Good Times (Featuring Mattic)
  9. Enigma Trio – Road Work Ahead
  10. Brijean – Where Do We Go?
  11. FAUZIA – When It’s All Over [with Kelela]
  12. DJ Koncept – Gone Away (feat. Hannah Rae)
  13. Alina Bzhezhinska, HipHarpCollective – Soul Vibrations
  14. Pete Namlook – Fax
  15. The James L’Estraunge Orchestra – We Rise feat. Charli Umami & Joseph Duigan (Inkswel Remix)
  16. shuriken cell – (rebirthed)
  17. Babebee – checkyourvoicemail
  18. DJ BACON – Superfly Egg Man (DJ Bacon Edit)
  19. DJ BACON – APACHE HILL
  20. BELOVED SUN – UDANCE?
  21. Electroom Acoostap – ASCENCION
  22. Bob Marley & The Wailers – Could You Be Loved
  23. leila – Won’t You Be My Baby, Baby
  24. plantlife – Another sunrise
  25. Antony Coppens – Postcards (feat Alyssa)
  26. Basmati – Sunrise
  27. Incognito – I Couldn’t Love You More
  28. Verzanski – young punks
  29. GLASSHOUSE. – COME ROUND
  30. late night lew – everything but
  31. Eggy – Upon Reflection (Traffik Island Remix)
  32. Travis Aumber – Stay With Me
  33. Simon Sebastian – Antigravity
  34. Isolated Gate – If We’re Lucky Monday Might Never Come
  35. Dj Qbert – Tempest
