Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2023-03-26

Written by on March 26, 2023

  1. Pet Shop Boys – Being Boring
  2. Massive Attack – Paradise Circus
  3. Lamb – Górecki
  4. Smoke City – Underwater Love
  5. Elliot Smith – Needle in the Hay
  6. Pavement – Cream of Gold
  7. Ringo Deathstarr – Gazin’
  8. Four Tet – Two Thousand and Seventeen
  9. Grace Cummings – Heaven
  10. Flyying Colours – I Live In A Small Town
  11. Mum Thinks Blue – Headspin
  12. Twine – Seachange
  13. Dead Roo – Monday
  14. Wet Leg – Chaise Lounge
  15. Dry Cleaning – Viking Hair
  16. Goat Girl – Badibaba
  17. Dehd – Flying
  18. Lemontrip – Roots
  19. Aphex Twin – Alberto Balsalm
  20. Population of Mars – This is quite possibly where we begin (Expansion)
  21. Haiku Hands – Fashion Model Art
  22. Crystal Castles – Vanished
  23. Shabazz Palaces – Shine A Light (feat. Thaddillac)
