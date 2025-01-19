Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2025-01-19

- emerauld – my worth
- the genevieves – nothing happened
- pest control – close contact
- oscar the wild – kiss me aphrodite
- the cactus channel – stay a while
- little red – fool
- jayden bleakely – just say you’re mine
- mayfield – get you together
- braille face – fallen
- patrice rushen – remind me
- momoko kikuchi – last runner
- nu shooz – i can’t wait
- night trains – lovesick
- LTD – love ballad
- carla lippis – the silent hand
- mazzy star – fade into you
- david byrne, brian eno – strange overtones
- matt berry – wedding photo stranger
- norma tanega – jubilation
- the fiery furnaces – brentopn harbour blues
- supergrass – coffee in the pot
- lcd soundsystem – new body rhumba
- phil fearon, galaxy – what do i do
- casiopea – mint jams
- doris ebong – boogie trip
Reader's opinions