Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2025-01-05

- shawna pair, night heron – how to feel right now
- beyonce’s fiances – these four walls
- vogue machine – kardio
- the empty threats – loss of breath
- surfer rosa – pony
- ween – roses are free
- the 745 – goth lock
- stork – best friend
- playlunch – soupe opera
- summer flake – in the dark
- custard – love measurer
- the lucksmiths – guess how much i love you
- look blue go purple – cactus cat
- carly simon – why
- lion – you’ve got a woman
- ned doheny – get it up for love
- george benson – give me the night
- gary bartz – music is my sanctuary
- captain sensible – glad its all over
- naked eyes – promises promises
- orange juice – i guess i’m just a little too sensitive
- the rah band – sam the samba man
- sade – paradise
- the pointer sisters – automatic
- china crisis – no more blue horizons
- kate bush – hounds of love
- the style council – long hot summer
- the dramatics – whatcha see is whatcha get
- nancy wilson – sunshine
