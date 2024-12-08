Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2024-12-08

December 8, 2024

  1. oh pep – 25
  2. clio renner – nothing breaks, nothing mends
  3. riley from earth – was it worth it
  4. birth glow – fanta
  5. special patrol – useless things
  6. half strange, jess johns – i know it well
  7. beck – beercan
  8. zen panda – cassels
  9. custard – love measurer
  10. kira puru – tension
  11. the fiery furnaces – tropical ice-land
  12. touch sensitive, electric fields – no other high
  13. kaiit – 2000 and somethin
  14. mitski – first love/ late spring
  15. cake – i will survive
  16. bobby caldwell – what you won’t do for love
  17. thievery corporation – lebanese blonde
  18. prince – soft and wet
  19. earth, wind, and fire – serpentine fire
  20. breakbot, irfane – baby i’m yours
  21. kate bush – oh to be in love
  22. alice coltrane, pharaoh sanders – journey in satchidanana
  23. morcheeba – otherwise
  24. flamingosis – casanova
  25. cut copy – saturdays
  26. dave hamilton – party time
