Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2024-12-08

- oh pep – 25
- clio renner – nothing breaks, nothing mends
- riley from earth – was it worth it
- birth glow – fanta
- special patrol – useless things
- half strange, jess johns – i know it well
- beck – beercan
- zen panda – cassels
- custard – love measurer
- kira puru – tension
- the fiery furnaces – tropical ice-land
- touch sensitive, electric fields – no other high
- kaiit – 2000 and somethin
- mitski – first love/ late spring
- cake – i will survive
- bobby caldwell – what you won’t do for love
- thievery corporation – lebanese blonde
- prince – soft and wet
- earth, wind, and fire – serpentine fire
- breakbot, irfane – baby i’m yours
- kate bush – oh to be in love
- alice coltrane, pharaoh sanders – journey in satchidanana
- morcheeba – otherwise
- flamingosis – casanova
- cut copy – saturdays
- dave hamilton – party time
