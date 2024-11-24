Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2024-11-24

- ricky albeck & the belasir line band – hands
- dead roo – over my head
- phil madeley – 21st century witch hunt
- the stone roses – fools gold
- new nausea – bright bloody blue
- dan kelly and the alpha males – babysitters of the world unite
- quality used cars – if the moon were a mirror
- dogeyed – joint pain
- the doobie brothers – here to love you
- the natvral – why don’t you come out anymore
- the empty threats – loss of breath
- timberwolf – proud silence
- mac demarco – my kind of woman
- lee fields and the expression – there’ll never be another you
- minnie riperton – les fleur
- fern kinney – baby let me kiss you
- ryan paris – dolce vita
- cerrone – give me love
- tata vega – get it up for love
- prince – i would die 4 u
- bronski beat – why
- willie bobo – fried neckbones and some home fries
- the chakachas – turtle soup
- the wild magnolias – soul, soul, soul
Reader's opinions